Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Namibia to sell 170 elephants to protect its wildlife

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Namibia

170 elephants in Namibia will soon be giving-up their homes amid pressure from drought and territorial conflict with humans.

The pachyderms on sale would comprise entire herds in order to preserve the important social structure in elephant communities.

The ministry says the elephants are being sold "due to drought and increase in elephant numbers coupled with human-elephant conflict incidences."

- Wildlife Export -

For export purposes, the buyers must ensure that CITES requirements are met by both exporting and importing states for the trade to be authorised,

The sparsely-populated semi-arid southern African country has been criticized of recent for shooting elephants to control overpopulation.

According official estimates, Namibia is home to some 28,000 elephants.

Last year the government offered for sale around 1,000 animals including 600 buffalo, 150 springboks, 60 giraffes and 28 elephants.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..