Early voting begins in Ghana ahead Dec. 7 elections

Early voting has begun in Ghana for essential workers ahead of national elections which comes up next week Monday December 7.

More than 100 security personnel, journalists and staff of the electoral commission who will be busy on election day are expected to vote according to the Electoral Commission

The polls in 275 constituencies include ballots for the presidency and parliament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is facing a re-election challenge from former president John Mahama in what is expected to be a tight contest.

During campaigns the two main presidential candidates promised to spend more if they win the election. Their campaign promises comes amid concerns over the west african country's economy and rising debt profile.

Ghana, a major producer of gold, oil and cocoa, suffered its first economic contraction in almost four decades this year, as a result of the covid 19 pandemic.

Opposition leader John Dramani Mahama, 61, in a campaign promise hinged on the tag ‘Operation rescue Ghana’ is trumpeting massive infrastructural development as a trump card in this year’s polls.

However, a recent survey by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) conducted between September 28 to October 16, 2020 shows that the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo enjoys a slight advantage over him.