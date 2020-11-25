Video: Moroccans march in support of army operations in Western Sahara

Western Sahara
Moroccans staged a march on Wednesday in support of the country's armed forces near the flash-point village of Guerguerat.
The area has been the centre of tensions between the Polisaro Front, Western Sahara's pro-independence movement and the kingdom.
