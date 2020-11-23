Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal welcomes Spain's FM, discuss migration

Spain's FM Arancha González Laya with Senegal's Aïssata Tall Sall   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Senegal

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya was in Senegal on Sunday as part of the Spanish government's diplomatic response to the steady built-up of migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands from West African countries.

González Laya met with Senegalese President Macky Sall to discuss migration and border cooperation between Spain, the European Union and Senegal.

The country has become a major point of migrant departures even though it is around 950 miles (1,500 kilometers) away.

More than 18,000 people fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances at home have arrived in the islands this year, a 1,000% increase from the same period in 2019, and over 500 have died in the attempt.

Around half of those arrivals — and most of the deaths — have been in the past 30 days, a spike that has strained resources on the Canary Islands.

Laya and her Senegalese counterpart Aïssata Tall Sall signed an agreement regarding social security that would enable Spanish citizens in Senegal and Senegalese citizens in Spain to continue contributing to their nation's own social security despite being abroad.

The measure is intended to facilitate the voluntary return of Senegalese migrants in Spain.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..