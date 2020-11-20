Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia's Tigray forces fire rockets on Amhara, 2.3m kids in need

Mother and children take refuge in Sudan.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Three rockets were fired Thursday night by forces of Ethiopia’s Tigray region on the capital of neighboring Amhara region, local officials said Friday.

There were no casualties or damage.

A communications official in the Amhara region, Gizachew Muluneh, told AFP Friday that three rockets had been fired at Bahir Dar from Tigray, but missed their targets.

Two landed near the airport and one in a maize field, he said.

In Bahir Dar, about 200 kilometers south of the Tigray border, journalists were prevented from accessing the sites where the rockets fell.

Authorities in Tigray could not be immediately reached.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has Friday, conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has left 2.3 million children in need of emergency aid.

It agency estimates that about 12,000 children, some without parents or families, are in refugee camps and registration centers and are at risk.

