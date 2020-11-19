Welcome to Africanews

Michael B Jordan crowned ''sexiest man alive''

By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Actor Michael B Jordan has been named 2020’s sexiest living man of the year.

U.S People magazine crowned Jordan as the 35th sexiest man alive Wednesday.

The 33-year old ‘Black Panther’ actor told the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a ‘’cool feeling’’, adding ‘’ it is a good club to be a part of’’.

Jordan is famed for his critically acclaimed performances in ‘’Creed’’, Black Panther and ‘’Fruitvale Station.

In recent times other winners have included music star John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

