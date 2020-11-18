Welcome to Africanews

South Africa-Wanted Fugitive "Prophet" Arrested in Malawi

Shepherd Bushiri turns himself in to the Malawian police.   -  
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Malawi

Prophet on the Run

The Lilongwe magistrate court in on Monday saw numerous people gather outside for hours in support of Shepherd Bushiri where the self-proclaimed prophet — known for "miracles" and an opulent lifestyle, was expected to appear after turning himself in to the police authorities on Wednesday in his native Malawi for the breach of strict bail conditions imposed by a South African court.

In light of a warrant issued in Pretoria for his arrest, a police manhunt had kicked off on Tuesday as Bushiri had been declared a fugitive for having skipped out on bail in South Africa and fleeing to Malawi.

A Holy Criminal?

The millionaire preacher — who made his wealth through donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria and also has huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors, claims that he fears for his life in South Africa.

Bushiri is facing fraud and money-laundering charges and South African authorities — still unsure as to how he succeeded in leaving the country, have initiated legal proceedings to secure his extradition.

Video editor • Kizzi Asala

