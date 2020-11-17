Sudan's Rebel Leaders Back in Khartum

Sudan's rebel leaders returned to the Sudanese capital of Khartum on Sunday, signifying a major step toward implementing a peace agreement with the Sudan transitional government.

A deal which is widely expected to end the country's decades-long civil war.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice chairman of the Sovereign Council as well as head of the Sudanese government's delegation for peace negotiations, went to the airport to welcome the rebel leaders.

"We are willing to work hard to overcome all difficulties, maintain the comprehensive and long-lasting peace and stability of Sudan, and work together with all partners in the transition period for the future of Sudan," the vice-chairman said .

Crowds of local residents also held celebration events across Sudan to mark this progress.

The Sudanese government signed on October 3rd a comprehensive peace deal with opposition groups in the South Sudanese capital city of Juba to end decades of conflict in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.

The agreement involves sharing of power and wealth, transitional justice, security, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees. Both sides also agreed to facilitate access to humanitarian aid to displaced civilians.