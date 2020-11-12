Welcome to Africanews

Angola police breaks up anti-government demonstration

By Rédaction Africanews

Angola

Angolan police fired live ammunition and used tear gas against youths protesting against poverty Wednesday in Luanda.

Protests against the government, usually met with violence, have been going on for several weeks in Luanda, motivated by high unemployment, the cost of living, and state corruption.

Protesters, supported by UNITA, the main opposition party, also called for local elections, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to be held.

Demonstrations were rare when current President Joao Lourenco succeeded Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017, raising hopes for change after decades of corruption and nepotism.

But disenchantment has swelled in recent months with the government, which is seen as unable to deliver on its promises to rid itself of corruption and revive the economy.

