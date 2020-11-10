Tunisia steps up virus measures as fatalities soar

Faced with mounting cases of the coronavrirus, Tunisia on Monday sought to reinforce restrictions to control the spread of the disease, while avoiding a fresh lockdown.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said that security agencies had been given orders to enforce the wearing of masks and other measures.

"The measures we are taking have the objective of avoiding a situation of lockdown and also to preserve the health of the citizens", Mechichi said.

Travelers are also required to present negative Covid-19 tests on arrival in the country. Tunisia is careful not to disrupt its tourism sector again, which is already reeling from heavy losses.

The strict measures adopted through Spring deepened the economic crisis, with unemployment soaring above 18 percent.

After easing restrictions in June, the north African country has seen an increase in virus cases, recording up to 20 fatalities per day, according to the ministry of health.