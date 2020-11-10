The UN World Food Programme Aids the Congo After Floods

-
By Kizzi Asala
with AFP
Over 83,000 people have been affected by heavy rains in northern Congo since July. In particular, the Likouala department. The World Food Programme has announced funding of one million US dollars for the first emergency distributions of food products - such as cassava, which are scarce. Oubangui and other areas along the Congo river might also be in danger.
Hence, to assist the Congolese government in this crisis, the UN agency declared a state of humanitarian emergency last week and has requested the intervention of international partners.
Last year saw over 200,000 people across the country affected by floods.
