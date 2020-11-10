Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The UN World Food Programme Aids the Congo After Floods

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

World Food Programme

Heavy and Devastating Rains

Over 83,000 people have been affected by heavy rains in northern Congo since July. In particular, the Likouala department. The World Food Programme has announced funding of one million US dollars for the first emergency distributions of food products - such as cassava, which are scarce. Oubangui and other areas along the Congo river might also be in danger.

Hence, to assist the Congolese government in this crisis, the UN agency declared a state of humanitarian emergency last week and has requested the intervention of international partners.

Last year saw over 200,000 people across the country affected by floods.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..