UN-led Libyan Rival Faction Peace Talks Kicked Off in Tunisia

Making Peace

The Tunisian town of Gammarth saw Libya's rival factions begin much-awaited political peace talks on Monday — brokered by the United Nations, the goal is to outline a roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

The President of Tunisia, Kais Said, publicly addressed the gathering, "But only after this, and only after gathering of weapons, until no armed groups outside of Libyan sovereignty remain. And you, my great brothers and sisters, you, my guests, have an appointment with history, for the sake of history. Do not let it go."

Seventy-five United Nations-selected Libyan delegates took part in the six-day forum.

No More War

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, also issued a remotely streamed public address, "You can count on the United Nations to support your efforts. And the (international) community to provide its strong backing as well, including by ensuring fully the council's arms embargo. The future of Libya and all its people are (greater) than any partisan or individual differences. The future of Libya is now in your hands."

These most recent talks could see the end to the political chaos that has engulfed the North African nation since the ousting and assassination of leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.