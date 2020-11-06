Okonjo-Iweala closer to becoming WTO chief, despite Trump blocking her

The first female and African could be appointed as the chief of the World Trade Organization on Monday, 9 November.

Nigeria-s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is up against South Korea-s Yoo Myung-hee.

US President Donald Trump has tried to block the former Nigerian finance minister from taking the top job and given his support to the South Korean trade minister.

But the European Commission and the African Union have voiced their support for her.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also currently chairs the African Union, said in a statement that the AU supported the Nigerian candidate, adding, “the AU trusts that, in the same spirit, nothing will stand in the way of the WTO making the right decision for the organisation.”

The WTO Director-General appointment is traditionally been made by consensus.

The results of the US Presidential election could also have major sway on the WTO.

Trump, has been a critic of the body, and regularly blocked the appointment of new judges, leaving it without the required quorum to make decisions.

But it is widely expected a Joe Biden presidency would quickly rebuild relationships with international organisations such as the WTO.