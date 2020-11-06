Kondogbia starts training with Atletico after transfer

Central African Republic midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia trained for the first time as an Atlético Madrid player on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was transferred from Valencia for 11.8 million US dollars on Tuesday and signed a contract until 2024.

Diego Simeone's side was given permission by the Spanish La Liga to sign the Kondogbia, after Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day with the Ghanaian's 59 million US dollars release clause met.

Kondogbia earned his stripes during stints at FC Seville, AS Monaco and Inter Milan.

Kondogbia could make his Atlético Madrid debut this Saturday when the team takes on Cadiz in Liga.