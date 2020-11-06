Kondogbia starts training with Atletico after transfer

Central African Republic
Central African Republic midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia trained for the first time as an Atlético Madrid player on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was transferred from Valencia for 11.8 million US dollars on Tuesday and signed a contract until 2024.
Diego Simeone's side was given permission by the Spanish La Liga to sign the Kondogbia, after Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day with the Ghanaian's 59 million US dollars release clause met.
Kondogbia earned his stripes during stints at FC Seville, AS Monaco and Inter Milan.
Kondogbia could make his Atlético Madrid debut this Saturday when the team takes on Cadiz in Liga.
01:48
Football matches to resume in Libya's premier league
00:45
Zamalek beat Raja to set up all-Egyptian Champions League final
01:40
Champions League: Bayern, Liverpool claim big away wins
01:51
Aubameyang sinks Manchester United as Gervinho runs riot in Serie A
00:34
Ahmad Ahmad to seek re-election as CAF boss
00:45
Tunisian football fans threaten to illegally cross into Italy in protest