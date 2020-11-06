Africa economic recovery plan [Business Africa]

Since the economic fallout of COVID, sub-Saharan Africa got pushed into its first recession in 25 years.

While stimulus packages are being shaped to help the region build back stronger, Energy challenges are one of the common features of current disruptions in in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report from the Rocky Mountain Institute called the "Africa Stimulus Strategy" now suggests actionable interventions by governments, development partners, and the local private sector to guide the continent to a recovery.

Francis Elisha from the Rocky Mountain Institute tells us on the programme.