Protests in Philadelphia after police kill Black man

Protests have flared in the United States after police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife.

The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, police said.

The man has been identified as Walter Wallace.

Police said he was ordered to drop his knife but they said he instead “advanced towards” them.

Both officers then fired several times

One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shirtly afterwards..

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said he could confirm that police received a call about a man screaming and that he was armed with a knife.

The two officers each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots — but could not say how many times Wallace was struck.

More than a dozen people were arrested and more than 30 officers injured in the protests, Philadelphia police said on Tuesday.