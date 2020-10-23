Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
News
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
News
Libya: Flights resume from Tripoli to Benghazi after ceasefire deal
-
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Africanews and AFP
Last updated:
2 hours ago
Libya
Related articles
01:13
Libyan factions sign 'permament' national ceasefire after talks
From the same country
02:00
Sarkozy Indicted as Libya Allegedly Financed His Campaign Illegally
00:30
Libya: Mobile Clinics Test for COVID-19 in Tripoli
01:10
Work resumes at Libya's largest oil field
View more
Related articles
01:13
Libyan factions sign 'permament' national ceasefire after talks
From the same country
02:00
Sarkozy Indicted as Libya Allegedly Financed His Campaign Illegally
00:30
Libya: Mobile Clinics Test for COVID-19 in Tripoli
01:10
Work resumes at Libya's largest oil field
On the same subject
NEWS
01:00
Libya rivals hold talks in Morocco
NEWS
01:10
Tunisia signs 10-year military deal with US
NEWS
01:05
Who will become the next United Nations representative in Libya?
NEWS
01:15
COVID 19 yet another daily problem for Libyans
NEWS
01:30
Libya's parties demand equal division of oil
NEWS
01:00
Libya: Oil production to restart soon according to General Haftar
More stories
01:33
Burundi
Burundi ex-leader 'rejects' life sentence for murder, to appeal
00:43
Libya
Libya: Flights resume from Tripoli to Benghazi after ceasefire deal
12:00
Inspire middle east
Emirati henna artist launches natural henna brand & rolls out 'risqué' designs
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
01:00
Libya rivals hold talks in Morocco
01:10
Tunisia signs 10-year military deal with US
01:05
Who will become the next United Nations representative in Libya?
01:15
COVID 19 yet another daily problem for Libyans
01:30
Libya's parties demand equal division of oil
01:00
Libya: Oil production to restart soon according to General Haftar