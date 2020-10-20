The black women fighting for more diversity in the make up industry

Applying and experimenting with makeup can be a fun and creative experience but for people of diverse ethnicities, it can be disheartening.

For years they have raised concerns about the lack of beauty products for darker skin.

One Zimbabwean born make up artist in Australia is now inspiring younger women to speak out,

"I think unfortunately often, we are only seeing one shade, or one race being represented all the time," said make-up artist Rumbidzai Mudzengi.

"A lot of the time, it starts to feel like there's no place for us, and I want young people to realise that there is a space for you,"

"If you're going to serve someone, you need to do it all the way and you need to cater for everyone, it's really that simple, that's why you get into business."

The women say a common problem is with big brand retailers, who mostly cater to light and medium skin tones.

"Sometimes it's just harder to find the right place that sells the right foundation and stuff for my skin,"said ons young woman. Another said it "added to the feeling of being isolated, a bit I guess unwelcome to some degree. The fact that I had to go to special stores just to find my shade, it was a bit of an inconvenience for me."

It means they often have to do more research on the products and go to specialised shops

but new brands have recently emerged such as Fenty, by the singer Rihanna.

Other well-established brands such as Mac and Make Up For Ever are also developing new ranges for all skin tones.

But there is still a long road to go.

While make up retailers in many cities say they offer a wide variety of products.

In practice, some young women with dark skin say they have had to go to specialized shops which are often more expensive.