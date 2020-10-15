Libya: Mobile Clinics Test for COVID-19 in Tripoli

Libyans undergo testing for the Covid-19 disease at a mobile clinic in Tripoli to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Although Libya earlier seemed to have passed the peak of Covid 19 contaminations, the situation has become dire in Libya.

As the pandemic drags on, Libyans' reluctance to upend their daily routines has increased. And with Mosques opening last Friday in and around the Libyan capital city Tripoli, expert fear the new spike of contaminations.

Libya has officially crossed the 45 000 mark in terms of contaminations.