Lakers overcome Miami Heat to win 17th NBA title

USA
Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after defeating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Sunday night.
The title is the 17th for the franchise and the fourth for their star player LeBron James.
