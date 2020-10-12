Welcome to Africanews

Lakers overcome Miami Heat to win 17th NBA title

By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after defeating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Sunday night.

The title is the 17th for the franchise and the fourth for their star player LeBron James.

