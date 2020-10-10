Comoros: Opposition Front United Against President Assoumani

In an unprecedented union in the Comoros Islands, the opposition and all civil society movements in both the archipelago and abroad amongst the diaspora have come together to form the new "common front of the living forces against the dictatorship” to denounce a perceived constitutional coup d'état on the part of President Azali Assoumani — who they want to be ousted, in light of the amendment of the constitution by referendum in July 2018 removing the consecutive term limit which sees him in the presidential race for upcoming elections when his current term ends in a few months.

The common front of the living forces against the dictatorship defend the turn of Anjouan in 2021 and Mohéli in 2026.

As Assoumani is not only a candidate in the presidential race but has also brought forward the election date which was originally scheduled for 2021.

And all this in spite of the fact that his term in office would end in a few months to make way for a president from the island of Anjouan if he had not changed the Constitution.