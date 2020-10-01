Rihanna feeling 'Savage' ahead of new fashion show

Rihanna is back with a new lingerie extravaganza for Amazon Prime Video – "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2."

The pop icon's event celebrating her Fall 2020 collection debuts on the streaming service October 2 and features an array of models and guests including Rosalia, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Christian Combs and Willow Smith.

Models of all shapes, sizes and skin colors will showcase lingerie that offers consumers extravagant lines at affordable price points.

Rihanna says her latest collection – a follow up to last year's Savage X Fenty range – is about empowerment and inclusivity.

"I want to have representation and aspects that are outside of that where women aren't usually projected as sexy, but they are, they're sexy, and they need to know that," she said.

"They need to be validated about that no matter what size they are." she stressed.

To coincide with the show's release on Amazon, the Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 Collection will be available to buy from Amazon's online fashion store, as well as the Savage X website.

"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2" will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, October 2.

Meanwhile there are talks online about when the popstar would release her 9th studio album. The last she released was Anti in 2016.

Rihanna has in the last three years, launched her own luxury fashion house and lines of cosmetics, lingerie and skin care products.