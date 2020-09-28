Guinea commemorates September 28 massacres

Guinea commemorate the September 28 massacres. On Sept. 28, 2009, the Guinean Security Forces attacked its own population during a large pro-democratic protest in a stadium in Conakry, the capital.

The political event was organized by a Guinean opposition party where several thousand opponents had gathered.

The massacre led to at least 157 people murdered and more than 1,200 injured. Most striking was the mass rape of more than 100 women and girls by the Guinean forces under the junta of Captain Moussa Dadis Camara.

It’s been 11 years since these crimes were committed,the victims are still waiting for a trial to begin, which has been promised for 2020.

Last January, the ministry of justice had promised the opening of a trial by June 2020, but there has been no significant progress since then.

In a joint declaration, the embassies of France and the United States and the European Union delegation in Guinea, urge the Guinean State to hold a trial as soon as possible.