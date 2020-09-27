Welcome to Africanews

Playing for more than points: Auger-Aliassime vows to help children in Togo

By Rédaction Africanews

Canada

Candian-Togolese Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime is eager to contribute to children care and education in Togo.

Friday Auger-Aliassime launched his latest charity on social media, The FAAPointsfor Change.

For every points scored during the season, $20 USD will be donated to charity. For the bi-national athelte, this move is personnal.

The Canadian-togolese has chosen to help protect and educate children from the Kara region in Togo, his father's country. A Region known for having one of the worst school drop-out rates.

Should he progress in the Roland Garros tournament, Auger-Aliassime could meet the likes of superstar Rafael Nadal.

Although the tournament might be cut short for the Canadian-Togolose player, Auger-Aliassime has already started to collect money since the beggining of the season.

For the 20 year-old, this tournament will be a bit more than just a sporting event.

