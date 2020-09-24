Welcome to Africanews

Senegalese Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy Signs €24M Contract with Chelsea

AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Senegal

Senegalese football player, Édouard Mendy, has signed a 24 million euro five-year contract with Chelsea - making him the most expensive Ligue 1 goalkeeper and consequently in competition with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for the starting position.

An international athlete with an atypical trajectory, Édouard Mendy signed his first pro contract at the age of 24 with Reims in 2016.

His path to the top has not been easy, with a career marked by consecutive relegations, several months of unemployment and injuries.

Édouard Mendy was Senegal's first goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations until an injury put an end to his tournament.

