Liberian Laureate Launches Election Anti-Violence Campaign

With Liberia midterm senatorial elections scheduled for December in Liberia, social activist and the country’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Leymah Roberta Gbowee, launched a campaign against election-related violence on Monday.

The campaign will recruit hundreds of Liberian youth as peace ambassadors to reach out to their peers within local communities i.e. in the streets and places of religious worship in order to explore the negative impact of engaging in violent activities on — not just the nation, but also on their health, lives and futures.

The campaign will also have the young peace ambassadors urge other youth to refuse payment from rival politicians to propagate violence and will encourage voters to ask questions of political candidates seeking to be elected.