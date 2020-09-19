Libya: Oil production to restart soon according to General Haftar

Eastern Libya's strongman General Khalifa Haftar said oil production would restart soon, ending the 8 months blockade of the nation's oild fields, that has caused a 10 billion dollars loss in revenue according to National Petroleum Company (NOC).

"(We have decided on) the resumption of the production and export of oil with all the necessary conditions that ensure a fair distribution of its financial revenues so that they not be used to support terrorist militias or be exposed to robbery and looting" said General Commander of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Khalifa Haftar in a televised address.

Haftar's Libyan National Army and the UN-recognised Government of National Accord of Tripoli have both agreed last month to cease all combat operations and plan elections in the next 18 months.

The two parties plan to discuss a demilitarisation of the city of Sirta, Libya’s gateway to major oil fields and export terminals, to finally put an end to Libya's 10 year long crisis.

Haftar's forces, backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, control the country's major oil fields and terminals.

However, The Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation remained skeptical, and previous attempts to end the oil blockade have repeatedly broken down.

Despite having the largest oil reserves in Africa, the blockade in place these last few months has exacerbated electricity and fuel shortages in the country.