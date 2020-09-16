Local Flights Take Off Once Again in Angola Post

Angola
The Runways are Ready
Ready for takeoff, commercial flights in Angola which resumed this week following their suspension in early March at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic — with only domestic flights available for booking as of now.
The first highly anticipated roundtrip flight between Luanda and Cabinda on Monday was surrounded by confusion at the airport with more passengers as there were seats.
Nevertheless, domestic flights will continue with a round trip to Soyo, in Zaire province on Wednesday and a two-way connection between the capital city and Huambo on Thursday.
International flights are scheduled to operate next Monday.
National Progress
This marks a huge step towards economic recovery that also coincides with a rise in the country’s coronavirus testing capacity as for the first time more than 1,800 tests were carried out in a single day — as reported by officials on Tuesday.
Tests that resulted in the confirmation of 51 new infections which sees the national caseload at nearly 3,500 with 136 deaths since the start of the global coronavirus health crisis.
A situation to which the newly opened Walter Strangway hospital unveiled this week by President João Lourenço, in Cuito, the capital of the province of Bié, will now be able to provide assistance.
Along with several other medical specialities available at this new hospital in the centre of Angola — such as dialysis procedures undergone by the first patients on Monday.
00:50
School Back in Session for Children in Tunisia
00:50
Zambia reopens all learning institutions, bars
01:20
Covid-19 Pandemic Sees Kenyan School Staff Struggle
01:15
South Africa: Economy Down by 51% in 2nd Quarter
01:25
Uganda converts national stadium into an auxiliary hospital as COVID-19 cases rise
01:30
Covid-19 Pandemic Sees Free Virtual Math Classes in Nigeria