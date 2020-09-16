Former IAAF chief Lamine Diack found guilty of corruption, handed 2 year prison sentence

The former head of World Athletics Lamine Diack has been found guilty for his role in allowing Russian athletes to pay bribes to compete when they should have been suspended for doping.

The 87-year-old Senegalese was handed a two-year prison sentence at a Paris court on Wednesday. He was also sentenced to an additional two year suspended jail time.

And was fined 500,000 euros ($590,000).

It's a spectacular fall from grace.

From 1999- 2015 he was the head of the IAAF, now called World Athletics.

Diack was found guilty of multiple corruption charges and of breach of trust but acquitted of a money laundering charge.

His son, Papa Massata Diack, was also on tried in absence on charges of corruption, money laundering and breach of trust-

He was the former IAAF marketing consultant.

Ahead of the verdict, Papa Massata Diack this week called the charges “the biggest lie in the history of world sport.”