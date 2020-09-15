Gabon's Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Gabon
Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put rumors to bed and signed a new three-year Arsenal contract
It's made him the club's highest ever paid player with a salary of 20 million euros per season. He will also be one of the Premier League's highest-paid footballers.
The 31-year-old was in the sights of several European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid for several months.
But after months of negotiating, the north London club finally convinced the striker to stay.
He has been at Arsenal since 2018. In that time, he's scored 72 times in 111 appearances across all competitions.
