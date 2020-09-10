Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Entrepreneur invents first ever made in Congo rechargeable irons

Entrepreneur invents 1st ever made in Congo rechargeable irons   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

It took him 8 months of trials to make sure that this rechargeable iron could work properly.

In this laboratory, 23 year old Baraka Safari Elie spends his whole day making these rechargeable irons, the first of its kind in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They are rechargeable and can conserve energy for up to 3 hours.

Young Safari Elie says he wants to help improve the lives of Congolese people in a country where electricity is a problem,

Baraka Safari Elie, young entrepreneur and Director of BANZELA talked the specificity of his invention;

"Among the solutions we have provided is the rechargeable iron that allows users to iron for a period of at least three hours without having electricity in the house, which means that you can charge it, you can even travel with it, in trips, anywhere, if you need to iron, if you don't have access to electricity you can always use our iron."

Aside from the ironing device, Ellie also invented a recheable stove, fabricated from raw material imported from several foreign countries

Already the residents of Goma are interested in this local, made in Congo product, and the demands.

The iron costs US$25, but the import of raw materials is a challenge given the closure of borders following the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional sources • Gaël Mpoyo

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..