DRC: Dr Denis Mukwege put under UN protection

Dr Denis Mukwege has been placed under the security of United Nations forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo after receiving death threats.

Mukwege won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his work in treating rape victims in the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The UN is also ensuring security at the Panzi clinic, which Mukwege founded in 1999 in the city of Bukavu.

In July, the doctor received threats after calling for justice over serious human rights violations in the country.

Mukwege thanked the UN for protecting his patients and staff.

The local population is highly supportive of his work and the clinic has treated more than 82,000 patients over the years. Most of their injuries were caused by sexual violence.

It’s not the first time Mukwege is threatened. In 2012, he survived an assassination attempt in his own home and had to go in exile.

He returned to the Panzi hospital in 2013, where he was received with a warm welcome from his patients.