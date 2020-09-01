Angola to increase Covid 19 tests for taxi drivers

-
Copyright © africanewsAFP
Coronavirus
Angola is perhaps one of countries best coping with coronavirus pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa.
Of recent, authorities organised a ceremony to sign an online contract with the Chinese company, BGI Group of Shenzhen organised last Thursday a to reinforce the detection capacity of COVID-19 in the country. It is believed taxi drivers are most exposed to virus.
Five laboratories will be built with a daily capacity of 6,000 tests.
A state of emergency imposed by the government in early July to curb the spread of Covid-19 was later replaced by a state of calamity.
01:18
Covid-19 Upsets South African Burial Traditions
01:15
Psychologist Says Pedophilia Cases in Angola Is On The Rise
01:00
Kenya extends curfew to another month
01:30
French startup makes items with recycled face masks
01:29
Covid-19 Pandemic Makes Notting Hill Carnival Go Virtual
01:10
Usain Bolt Tested Positive for Coronavirus