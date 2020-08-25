Protests after Wisconsin police shoot black man

A hundred and twenty-five National Guard were summoned to stop violent protests outside a Wisconsin courthouse.

It follows the alleged shooting of a 29 year old man getting in to his car on Sunday which sparked outrage after shots were heard.

Jacob Blake was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital in a serious condition.

"We must begin the long but important path towards ensuring our state and our country starts starts to live up to our promises of equity and justice," said Gov. Tony Evers.

Sunday night saw an overnight curfew declared as protesters faced off against riot police in Kenosha.

Cars were set on fire, and windows smashed after clashes with officers.

Black Lives Matter protests have also taken to the streets of New York City on Monday.

The police officer who shot him seven times at close range is suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.