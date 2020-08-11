Malians take to streets of Barnarko again to protest against President Keita

Thousands of people demonstrated again on Tuesday in Mali's capital Bamako, demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who came to power in 2013.

Protesters ignored calls from the Economic Unity of West African States organisation to find an alternative way out of the crisis that has shaken Mali since the cancellation of 30 results in the legislative elections in mid-April.

The protest is led by Imam Mahmoud Dicko of the Mouvement du 5 Juin / Rally of Patriotic forces, a coalition of religious leaders and politicians.

Nine new judges were sworn in at the Constitutional Court to prioritise the invalidation of the 30 elections.

On July 10, a demonstration degenerated into three days of unrest, with at least 11 deaths

This violence had exacerbated tensions in this country already afflcited by years of Jijadist violence and also hit by the coronavirus pandemic.