Medics in Kenya battle virus fears and stigma

  -  
AP Photo
By Afolake Oyinloye

Kenya

Dangerous stigma risks furthering the spread of COVID-19 in Africa.

Emily Owino is a traditional birth attendant. She is one of the many local health workers affected by the stigma in one of the Kenya's poor neighborhoods.

Many are seeking the help of medically untrained traditional healers risking spreading the pandemic even further.

"I am ill-equipped. However, we sometimes have to help the expectant women by using plastic bags as gloves. This enables me to try and help save lives," said the health attendant.

With testing in Africa limited by supply shortages and some health workers going without proper protective gear, dangerous stigma has sprung up in Africa as the number of confirmed cases approaches 1 million.

Some humanitarian groups warn that stigma could set back Africa's pandemic response.

