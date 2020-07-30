Welcome to Africanews

Migrants face Human Rights abuse in Africa, Hundreds dead on the roads over the past two years

Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Special Envoy, warns of Human Rights abuses   -  
By Tancrede Chambraud

with AFP & AP

African migrants

Hundreds of migrants have died after suffering from extreme abuse whilst crossing Africa.

According to a report by the UNHCR and the Danish Refugee Council's Mixed Migration Centre at least 1700 people have died in 2018 and 2019.

Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR Special Envoy for the Central Mediterranean, denounced the violence perpetrated by Security forces.

"In 47% of the cases, the victims reported the perpetrators of violence are law enforcement authorities, whereas in the past we believed that it was mainly smugglers and traffickers. Yes, they are key perpetrators of violence but the primary perpetrators of violence are people who are supposed to protect."

Cochetel later added that "States have a responsibility that they need to discharge in that respect.", urging African States to respect Human Rights.

Those who survive are often left severely traumatised.

This is particularly true for the many who pass through Libya, where random killings, torture, forced labour and beatings are widespread, the report found.

Tens of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers, often sub-Saharan African and Asian migrants hoping to make it across the Mediterranean, have been stranded in chaos-wracked Libya, now a key route for illicit migration to Europe.

Fleeing abuse from war torn Libya, thousands of men and women cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy's safety.

This past year over 6 000 refugees disembarked on Lampedusa Island, in what can only be qualified as "appaling conditions" by Human Rights activists.

