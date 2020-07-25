Welcome to Africanews

How 'corona' has changed me - Africans around the world [INTERVIEW]

By Africanews

with HAWA SULEIMANA BRIMAH

How has Covid-19 changed you?

Join Africanews journalist Hawa Suleiman Brimah on INTERVIEW, as Africans around the world share exclusive insight into their lives as they embrace the new normal. Unique stories of courage, determination and survival.
Watch video – How ‘corona’ has changed me – Africans around the world.

