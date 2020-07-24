Tanzania polls: Celebrities vying for public office

The 2020 general elections in Tanzania is like no other in its history. Not only has the country seen the highest number of candidates vying for leadership positions, this year has seen over 30 celebrities picking up forms to run for office.

One of them is Zamaradi Mketema, one of the country’s most popular TV personalities.

“There are some smart people. People who know the country and understand society. There are people who know what they are doing. So for me being famous should not stop anyone from exercising their basic right, she said”

With time ticking these “New age” politicians now want to use their huge fan bases to get into office.

Hip hop artiste Wakazi sees himself as an agent of change representing people and society through his music. Now he he wants to use politics to further this cause.

“Being able to speak on behalf of the people with the genre of music that I do which is hip hop rap puts me in a position to become a leader. Apart from other things in the music industry that I have been involved with, the artiste noted”

According Political analyst Deus Kibamba getting elected to parliament has become a lot easier than years gone by.

“It was very tough someone would be thinking deeply to be able to stand for election into parliament. Come today you have had members of parliament ranging from PHDs to Standard 7 even standard 2s. So I think we have more Tanzanians believing the job of membership in parliament. Actually the job of being a representative is today seen as a lot easier than it used to be, he said.”

More than 29 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in this year’s elections, compared to about 23 million voters in 2015.

This new generation of potential leaders say they are capable of solving the challenges Tanzania has been struggling with for 55 years now.

Whoever makes it into office will be tasked with repaying the trust Tanzania’s young population has reposed in them.