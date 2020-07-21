Africa COVID-19 stats: 736,587 cases; 15,424 deaths; 389,314 recoveries

There are now more than over 730,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: July 21 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 736,587

Active cases = 331,849

Recoveries = 389,314

Number of deaths = 15,424

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 23,691

Angola – 749

Benin – 1,602

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,065

Burundi – 322

Cameroon – 16,157

Cape Verde – 2,071

Central African Republic – 4,548

Chad – 889

Comoros – 334

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,851

DR Congo – 8,443

Djibouti – 5,020

Egypt – 88,405

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,826

Ethiopia – 10,207

Gabon – 6,433

(The) Gambia – 112

Ghana – 28,430

Guinea – 6,590

Guinea-Bissau – 1,949

Ivory Coast – 14,312

Kenya – 13,771

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,107

Libya – 1,980

Madagascar – 7,153

Malawi – 2,992

Mali – 2,475

Mauritania – 5,923

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 17,562

Mozambique – 1,507

Namibia – 1,344

Niger – 1,105

Nigeria- 37,225

Rwanda – 1,629

Sao Tome and Principe – 746

Senegal – 8,948

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,711

Somalia – 3,130

South Africa – 373,628

South Sudan – 2,211

Sudan – 10,992

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 783

Tunisia – 1,381

Uganda – 1,069

Zambia – 3,326

Zimbabwe – 1,713

SUGGESTED

READING