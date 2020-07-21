Africa's tourism industry ready for recovery? | Euronews debates

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on Africa’s growing travel and tourism sectors.

From a rise in international arrivals in 2019, and being the world’s second-fastest-growing tourism industry, the continent now faces an uncertain future.

Travel and tourism contribute over €150 billion to Africa’s economy combined, representing 7.1% of GDP and supporting millions of jobs, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. The situation is critical, travel & tourism comprises 80% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Now, as the world slowly begins to move again, how can Africa get back on track to growth? How are African countries adapting to the ‘new normal?’ What can travelers expect? What are the challenges in restoring connectivity? And how important is Africa’s recovery to the global travel and tourism market?

We’ll be putting these questions to the experts in a special Euronews-hosted virtual debate, “Africa-Europe tourism: Ready for recovery?” on Tuesday, July 28 at 15:00 CEST.

Hosted by Euronews’ world affairs reporter Damon Embling, our guests will be Sisa Ntshona, Chief Executive Officer, South African Tourism; Elcia Grandcourt, Regional Director for Africa, UNWTO; and Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group.



‘Africa-Europe tourism: Ready for recovery’ panel

We’ll also be putting some of your questions to our panel. Get in touch using the form below.