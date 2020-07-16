MANDELA DAY: Madiba legacy lives on

The Morning Call
The Nelson Mandela Day this year is under the theme “Acting to bring about change”. The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres believes that it is important to work together – governments and citizens – to build a peaceful, sustainable and equitable world.
Nelson Mandela reminded us that, “As long as gross poverty, injustice and gross inequalities persist in our world, none of us will have a real rest” end of quote!
So let’s go now to his country South Africa where some of the people there are giving their time for the good of the poor.
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Zindzi Mandela, Madiba's daughter dies in South African hospital
Go to video
South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies
Go to video
South Africa mourns iconic cultural ambassador: Joseph Shabalala
01:29
It's been 30 years since Nelson Mandela walked free
01:08
Another Nelson Mandela statue unveiled - In Cuban capital Havana
Go to video
South African activists summit Kilimanjaro with Trek4Mandela