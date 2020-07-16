MANDELA DAY: Madiba legacy lives on

The Nelson Mandela Day this year is under the theme “Acting to bring about change”. The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres believes that it is important to work together – governments and citizens – to build a peaceful, sustainable and equitable world.

Nelson Mandela reminded us that, “As long as gross poverty, injustice and gross inequalities persist in our world, none of us will have a real rest” end of quote!

So let’s go now to his country South Africa where some of the people there are giving their time for the good of the poor.