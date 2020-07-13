Africa COVID-19 stats: 594,955 cases; 13,246 deaths; 295,242 recoveries

There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: July 13 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 594,955

Active cases = 286,467

Recoveries = 295,242

Number of deaths = 13,246

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 19,195

Angola – 506

Benin – 1,378

Botswana – 399

Burkina Faso – 1,036

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 15,173

Cape Verde – 1,623

Central African Republic – 4,288

Chad – 880

Comoros – 317

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,028

DR Congo – 8,033

Djibouti – 4,972

Egypt – 82,070

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,351

Ethiopia – 7,560

Gabon – 5,942

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 24,518

Guinea – 6,141

Guinea-Bissau – 1,842

Ivory Coast – 12,766

Kenya – 10,105

Lesotho – 233

Liberia – 1,010

Libya – 1,433

Madagascar – 4,867

Malawi – 2,364

Mali – 2,411

Mauritania – 5,355

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 15,745

Mozambique – 1,157

Namibia – 785

Niger – 1,099

Nigeria- 32,558

Rwanda – 1,337

Sao Tome and Principe – 729

Senegal – 8,135

Seychelles – 100

Sierra Leone – 1,635

Somalia – 3,059

South Africa – 276,242

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 10,250

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 720

Tunisia – 1,263

Uganda – 1,025

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 985

SUGGESTED

READING