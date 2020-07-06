Mali: President keita begin talks with protest leader [Press review]

The Morning Call
Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has begun talks with the leader of the massive protest movement in the country. What could likely be the outcome of the talks? Find the details of this in the press review segment. Watch video.
01:11
Ivory Coast Prime Minister returns after overseas medical check
01:25
Detained DR Congo justice minister released, PM angry over episode
01:23
Malawi's opposition chief now president: Lazarus Chakwera [Profile]
05:48
Kenyan president kicks out National Assembly majority leader [Morning Call]
01:13
Mali president extends hand to opposition coalition
Go to video
AU @57 declaration: ‘No-one is blameless’ in Libya tragedy – AUC chair