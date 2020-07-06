Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mali: President keita begin talks with protest leader [Press review]

By Africanews

The Morning Call

Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has begun talks with the leader of the massive protest movement in the country. What could likely be the outcome of the talks? Find the details of this in the press review segment. Watch video.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..