Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia releases two leading opponents of Saied

Chaima Issa, liberated political opponent   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFRICANEWS

By Africanews

Tunisia

Two leading opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied were released on Thursday after spending more than five months in jail.

Chaima Issa, a member of the main opposition coalition the National Salvation Front, was arrested in February along with former minister Lazhar Akremi.

"The first thing I'd like to say is that I can't deny my happiness at being free. But it's an incomplete happiness. It's a happiness with a lot of pain, because the injustice I suffered is still being suffered by my friends who are still in the Mornaguia (prison, Ed.). So I can't be happy while they're still in prison", (...) "Without discriminating or excluding all political prisoners, Tunisians need to know that putting them (opponents, Ed.) in prison will not solve their problems", said liberated political opponent Chaima Issa.

Both detainees were among some 20 opposition, media and business figures arrested in February on charges of "conspiracy against state security".

Earlier Thursday, around 100 protesters had rallied in Tunisia's capital to demand freedom for the 20 detained critics of Saied, who has ruled largely by decree for the past two years.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..