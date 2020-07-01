Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

All Tanzania schools reopen amid strict virus protocols

By Africanews

Tanzania

Schools in Tanzania reopened after three months of closure due to the coronavirus. All other levels of schools are now open again, following the earlier reopening of universities and certain high schools at the beginning of June.

The government on the other hand has issued stringent measures to be followed even as schools are reopening to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among students.

“As teachers, we are making sure we are following all the guidelines set by our ministry of health in ensuring that we are protecting our students – and ourselves as teachers – against COVID-19.

“For example, we are making sure are all wearing masks and also that we have enough clean water tanks with sanitisers in the school compound.

“We are also making sure that both teachers and students are respecting one metre social distancing in class, so as to avoid any spread in case someone has the coronavirus,” a teacher said.

According to Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassie Majolica there were 66 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in 10 regions across the country three weeks ago.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..