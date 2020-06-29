Cuban medics in Guinea-Bissau to bolster COVID-19 combat

A Cuban medical brigade arrived in Guinea-Bissau to assist in the fight against COVID-19. The group of 21 health workers included 11 doctors and 10 nurses are also expected in Guinea Conakry, where the south American country already fought Ebola between 2014 and 2016, and with which Cuba has several cooperation agreements.

“Today we received this Cuban team who came to join another team already present on the field, to reinforce the result obtained in the fight against Covid,” an official said.

The Cuban doctors’ trip is part of government’s strategy to combat the new coronavirus pandemic in Guinea-Bissau, which recorded over 1,600 confirmed cases since March, with death toll at 22 as of June 29.

“They have been assisting us since the fight for our independence, and they are assisting us to this day. For this reason we should not be surprised that the Republic of Cuba is sending a medical team to help us in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very grateful for that,” the official added.

Almost 3,000 Cubans medics have since the outbreak of the pandemic been deployed to about 28 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Countries they are assisting in include South Africa, Italy, Andorra, Qatar, Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, Haiti and Jamaica.