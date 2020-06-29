Africa COVID-19 stats: 382,190 cases; 9,664 deaths; 182,553 recoveries

There are now more than over 380,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 29 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 382,190

Active cases = 189,973

Recoveries = 182,553

Number of deaths = 9,664

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 13,273

Angola – 267

Benin – 1,149

Botswana – 92

Burkina Faso – 959

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,155

Central African Republic – 3,429

Chad – 866

Comoros – 272

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,827

Djibouti – 4,643

Egypt – 65,188

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 191

Eswatini – 781

Ethiopia – 5,689

Gabon – 5,209

(The) Gambia – 45

Ghana – 16,742

Guinea – 5,342

Guinea-Bissau – 1,614

Ivory Coast – 9,101

Kenya – 6,070

Lesotho – 27

Liberia – 768

Libya – 762

Madagascar – 2,078

Malawi – 1,146

Mali – 2,147

Mauritania – 4,149

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 12,052

Mozambique – 859

Namibia – 183

Niger – 1,074

Nigeria- 24,567

Rwanda – 900

Sao Tome and Principe – 713

Senegal – 6,586

Seychelles – 70

Sierra Leone – 1,427

Somalia – 2,894

South Africa – 138,134

South Sudan – 1,989

Sudan – 9,257

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 642

Tunisia – 1,169

Uganda – 859

Zambia – 1,557

Zimbabwe – 567

