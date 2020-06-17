Policing in Africa: a look at Congo

The Police is in the limelight. Since May, protests have increased around the world highlighting the issues of racism, injustice, and police brutality. It all began in the US city of Minneapolis when a worker at a store called 911, claiming that an African American man George Floyd had used counterfeit money. The incident ended with a police officer suffocating Mr. Floyd to death, despite his several pleas for mercy.

Protests have since erupted across the US while the police have responded heavily. There have now in fact been yet another deadly case. The shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a drunk unarmed African American man who resisted arrest in the city of Atlanta. Now if you think this story only pertains to the US or affects America, you may be mistaken.

The African continent is not spared from police violence. So, at a time when demonstrations are taking place around the world calling for a change in the way the police forces intervene, we at Africanews begin a series on the POLICE as it concerns Africa and in particular starting with Congo.

Two years ago, 13 young people lost their lives while in police custody at a station in Brazzaville. They had been arrested in connection with the fight against banditry. The so-called “Chacona” affair made headlines at the time. The Police officers have been sentenced to terms of between one to three years in prison. But this is not enough for the parents of the victims.

Executive Director of the Congolese Human Rights Observatory Trésor Nzila takes us back memory lane on the incident and talks on the issue of police brutality in Congo