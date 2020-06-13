Coronavirus in Africa: 225,126 cases; 6,051 deaths; 102,912 recoveries

There are now more than over 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 13 at 8:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 225,126

Number of deaths = 6,051

Recoveries = 102,912

Active cases = 116,163

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,698

Angola – 130

Benin – 388

Botswana – 48

Burkina Faso – 892

Burundi – 85

Cameroon – 8,681

Cape Verde – 697

Central African Republic – 2,044

Chad – 848

Comoros – 163

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,637

Djibouti – 4,441

Egypt – 41,303

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 41

Eswatini – 472

Ethiopia – 2,915

Gabon – 3,463

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 11,118

Guinea – 4,426

Guinea-Bissau – 1,460

Ivory Coast – 4,684

Kenya – 3,305

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 421

Libya – 409

Madagascar – 1,240

Malawi – 481

Mali – 1,752

Mauritania – 1,572

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,610

Mozambique – 509

Namibia – 31

Niger – 978

Nigeria- 15,181

Rwanda – 510

Sao Tome and Principe – 650

Senegal – 4,851

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,103

Somalia – 2,513

South Africa – 61,927

South Sudan – 1,670

Sudan – 6,879

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 525

Tunisia – 1,093

Uganda – 686

Zambia – 1,321

Zimbabwe – 343

